Health

Ontario reports 351 new coronavirus cases, total cases now at 1,706

By Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:49 am
Updated March 30, 2020 11:35 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new measures to combat price gouging​
WATCH ABOVE: The province has issued an emergency order that retail businesses and individuals in Ontario cannot charge unfair prices for necessary goods. Items ranging from hand sanitizer to toilet paper and even cleaning products. Morganne Campbell explains why the Ford government has decided to throw the book at those price gouging and during a global pandemic.

Ontario reported 351 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll remained at 23.

READ MORE: Employee at Pickering nuclear station tests positive for COVID-19: OPG

Four-hundred-and-thirty-one cases are resolved, meaning the total cumulative case total in Ontario stands at 1,706.

The province has been working through a backlog of cases recently, though on Monday, health officials changed the way it reports the current status of cases. It no longer lists how many cases are awaiting test results.

The Ford government said Monday that it will now expand on the information it provides daily on the outbreak numbers in the province.

It launched a new web page  which provides a more “relevant summary of data” from provincial health officials, according to a statement from the Ford government.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario has been diligently monitoring and taking decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep Ontarians informed,” said Christine Elliott, Ontario Minister of Health.

“We will continue to work with Public Health Ontario, public health units and the health sector to have and report on the best possible data to help us understand the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in our province and inform our collective response to keep all Ontarians safe and healthy.”

The total numbers of people tested is 48,461 in the province.

READ MORE: Ontario updates guidelines in bid to limit spread of COVID-19 on construction sites

Premier Doug Ford also announced that his government had passed an emergency order aimed at targeting price gougers.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has implemented numerous actions in order to curb the spread of the virus, including the closing of all businesses deemed non-essential, as well as a ban on social gatherings of more than five people.

With files from The Canadian Press

