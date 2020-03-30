Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 30 2020 6:15pm 01:40 COVID-19 spreading through Ontario long-term care homes As COVID-19 spreads to long-term care homes, a doctor says the death rate will be much higher than we are seeing in the general public. Tom Hayes reports. Coronavirus: Employee at long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont. tests positive for COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?