Health

Coronavirus: Employee at long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont. tests positive for COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 7:09 pm
COVID-19 spreading through Ontario long-term care homes
As COVID-19 spreads to long-term care homes, a doctor says the death rate will be much higher than we are seeing in the general public. Tom Hayes reports.

An employee at the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dufferin County officials, the staff member hasn’t been onsite since displaying symptoms of the virus and is currently isolating at home.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 351 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths as total cases top 1,700

“At this time, none of our residents have presented with symptoms and staff are continuing to diligently monitor them,” officials say.

“The unit has been closed and all residents are self-isolating in their rooms.”

Dufferin Oaks is working with Public Health to identify any residents and staff who may have been in close contact with the infected employee.

As of Monday, Ontario has reported 1,706 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says new procedures speeding up long-term care home response to outbreaks
