Coronavirus: Employee at long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont. tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dufferin County officials, the staff member hasn’t been onsite since displaying symptoms of the virus and is currently isolating at home.

“At this time, none of our residents have presented with symptoms and staff are continuing to diligently monitor them,” officials say.

“The unit has been closed and all residents are self-isolating in their rooms.”

Dufferin Oaks is working with Public Health to identify any residents and staff who may have been in close contact with the infected employee.

As of Monday, Ontario has reported 1,706 cases of the novel coronavirus.

