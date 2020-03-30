Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says ‘massive surge’ on hospitals will ‘seriously’ challenge supplies
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that while provincial authorities are working on getting a large amount of personal protective equipment t front line workers, a “massive surge” of people in hospitals would “seriously” challenge the current number of supplies. He urged people to stay home as much as possible as it would have an impact on how the province would be able to help those impacted by COVID-19.