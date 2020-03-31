Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Guelph General Hospital looking to fill 100 positions amid pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:15 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says ‘massive surge’ on hospitals will ‘seriously’ challenge supplies
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that while provincial authorities are working on getting a large amount of personal protective equipment t front line workers, a "massive surge" of people in hospitals would "seriously" challenge the current number of supplies. He urged people to stay home as much as possible as it would have an impact on how the province would be able to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Guelph General Hospital says it is launching a hiring campaign to fill as many as 100 part-time and full-time positions to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is recruiting for a wide variety of positions, from clinical jobs such as nurses and laboratory technologists to non-clinical staff in departments such as housekeeping and food service.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital says no to food donations

“We expect this demand to continue in the coming months,” said hospital president and CEO Marianne Walker. “We owe it to our community to do all we can to care for patients and families, as well as ensure the well-being of our staff.”

The hiring spree comes after the hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a ward where several healthcare workers tested positive for the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital said extensive safety training will be provided, including infection control precautions.

Walker said the current staff have stepped up “in an extraordinary way” by working longer hours and volunteering to fill extra shifts.

“I have never been more proud of our staff. However, we cannot expect this of them in the long term,” Walker said.

The hospital said positions will fill both day and night shifts and previous experience is not required. Students are also encouraged to apply.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared in ward of Guelph, Ont. hospital

“We need people in our community to step up and join our staff in making a difference,” Walker said.

More information can be found on Guelph General’s website.

