Politics

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Tuesday amid coronavirus outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 7:15 am
Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid coronavirus outbreak
WATCH: The Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues in the province and across the country.

Ford will be joined by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement is set for 8 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

READ MORE: Close daycares, bars, restaurants, and churches amid pandemic: Ontario government

As of the end of day on March 16, there are 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, according to Health Canada and provincial health officials.

Ontario announced 32 new cases on March 16 to bring its total to 177.

