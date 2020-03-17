Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Tuesday amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues in the province and across the country.

Ford will be joined by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement is set for 8 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

As of the end of day on March 16, there are 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, according to Health Canada and provincial health officials.

Ontario announced 32 new cases on March 16 to bring its total to 177.

