Ontario confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, total active cases rise to 180

Ontario health officials have announced eight new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 180.

Numbers released on Ontario’s website on Tuesday show that five of the new cases are from Hamilton, two are from Middlesex-London region and one is from York Region.

All patients are listed as self-isolating. Form of transmission for seven patients are listed as pending, one case from York Region is listed as having travelled to Costa Rica.

The province has five resolved cases. More than 11,000 patients have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

The Ontario government announced a provincial state of emergency on Tuesday.

