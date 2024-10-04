COVID-19 boosters start rolling out to some Canadians. Who can get them?

Send this page to someone via email

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out to some high-risk Canadians, but others will have to wait a little while longer before these new shots are offered to them.

Last month, Health Canada approved Pfizer and Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccines targeting the most recent variants of the virus.

Both shots are approved for everyone aged six months and older.

The new mRNA vaccines from both pharmaceutical companies target the KP.2 subvariant of Omicron that was dominating COVID-19 spread earlier this year.

While additional offshoots, particularly KP.3.1.1, now are spreading in Canada, they’re closely enough related that the vaccines promise cross-protection.

As of Sept. 27, Moderna’s updated Spikevax shot was available for those six months of age and above, while Pfizer-BioNTech’s updated Comirnaty was available for those 12 years of age and older, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In Ontario, the new vaccines are only being distributed to high-risk and priority populations through public health units, participating pharmacies and participating health care providers, according to the province’s health ministry.

“The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all eligible individuals 6 months of age and older starting October 28, 2024,” Ontario’s Ministry of Health told Global News in an emailed statement on Friday.

A pharmacist at Sam’s IDA pharmacy in Toronto told Global News they’re expecting the new vaccines after Thanksgiving.

Manitoba’s fall campaign will roll out on Oct. 15, and the health minister will be sharing more details about that, including preparations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 in the near future, a provincial spokesperson said.

“It’s important to note that flu shots are already available through many sites such as public health offices, medical clinics, access centers, pharmacies, vaccine clinics, and nursing stations,” the spokesperson added.

Like Ontario, Yukon is also currently prioritizing its high-risk population, including those aged 60 years and above and people living in long-term care facilities.

Starting Oct. 15, health centres will begin offering flu and the updated COVID-19 vaccines to the general population, with a wider rollout planned on Nov. 1, according to Yukon’s department of health and social services.

Global News reached out to PHAC and all other provinces and territories about the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccines, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly recommends the most recently updated COVID-19 vaccines for previously vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or severe COVID-19 illness.

These include everyone aged 65 or older, long-term care home residents, pregnant people, those with underlying medical conditions and people from Indigenous communities.

All others six months of age and older who are not at an increased risk for COVID-19 infection or severe disease may also receive updated vaccines this fall, NACI says.

Some experts have cautioned about a surge in COVID-19 activity in Canada this fall.

“I think from what we’ve seen, we are expecting there’s going to be a significant amount of COVID in the fall and winter,” said Allison McGeer, an infectious disease physician at Sinai Health in Toronto, in a pervious interview with Global News.

McGeer said that since “COVID is still a concern in Canada,” people should get vaccinated.

“There’s still very clearly a benefit to getting your shot when they’re available in Canada to protect you through the winter,” she said.

PHAC says older versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer authorized nor available for use.

Health Canada had recently directed provinces and territories to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of the previous XBB vaccines before the new KP.2 formulated supplies could be shipped.

Novavax’s updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the JN.1 variant, is also approved but PHAC is not ordering them due to a low demand.

— with files from The Canadian Press and The Association Press