Health

Close daycares, bars, restaurants, and churches amid pandemic: Ontario government

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 9:58 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 9:59 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario suspending doctor's note policy for extended absences
Speaking with reporters at Queen's Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government would be waiving the policy of requiring employees to get a note from their doctors for an extended period of medically-related absence in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ontario government is expanding its call for closures in the province amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent out Monday evening, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott recommended the closure of all recreation programs, libraries, private schools, daycares, churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants, except those that offer take out or delivery.

“Based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, Ontario is responding to the evolving situation by moving forward with new measures to help contain the virus,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Ontario may be seeing community transmission as 32 new coronavirus cases confirmed: officials

In an earlier press conference Monday, Williams recommended that all bars and restaurants close — other than takeout and delivery operations — and people avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.

“These closures would be in line with the updated guidance to avoid large gatherings of over 50 people,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recognize that these measures will significantly impact the lives of many Ontarians. However, as the number of cases in Ontario continues to grow, we must heed the advice of our public health experts and take decisive action to protect the health and safety of the public, our government’s top priority.”

The new recommendations come after Ford, joined by some ministers and Williams, held a press conference Monday morning and, at the time, did not recommend the expanded closures.

Doug Ford proposes protective legislation for workers worried about losing their jobs
Doug Ford proposes protective legislation for workers worried about losing their jobs

When asked if the government was considering ordering the closure of non-essential businesses as has been done in other parts of the world, Ford said the situation was continuing to evolve and he was continuing to get information from Williams.

“Once the chief medical officer tells us that we need to shut it down, we’ll shut it down,” Ford said.

Global News reached out to Ford and Elliott’s office Monday evening and asked if there would be penalties for businesses that do not follow the recommendations.

A spokesperson from Minister Elliott’s office said, “This is not an order, but rather a strong recommendation from Dr. Williams in order to contain the spread of this new virus to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It is imperative that we take steps now and take steps together to reduce opportunities for transmission,” Williams said in a statement.

Alberta has 74 confirmed coronavirus cases
Alberta has 74 confirmed coronavirus cases

“By working together, we can make a difference in this outbreak and protect those among us who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Toronto Public Health ordered the closure of restaurants and bars — except for takeout and delivery — as well as nightclubs and theatres in the city on Monday, and warned that businesses that don’t comply could face a penalty of up to $25,000.

Peel Region Public Health also recommended the same closures.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 32 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 177.

Some of the cases are believed to be as a result of community transmission, officials said.

Five of the 177 have been resolved.

Coronavirus around the world: March 16, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 16, 2020
