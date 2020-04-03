Calgary’s Plus 15 network closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Those who are not working from home and still frequent office towers and businesses in Calgary’s downtown core no longer have access to the city’s Plus 15 network.

The City of Calgary announced on Thursday evening that the walkways have been closed until further notice to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Important update: To limit the spread of COVID-19, our Plus 15 network is fully closed until further notice. Please call 311 if you have any questions. pic.twitter.com/YzqbIN0YnC — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) April 3, 2020

The Plus 15 network includes 83 bridges and nearly 16 kilometres of sheltered pedestrian walkways.

The city had previously limited public access to some Plus 15 walkways to weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing them on weekends.

Anyone with questions about the Plus 15 network closure is asked to call 311.