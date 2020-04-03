Coronavirus: Agencies create essential resource list for Calgary seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Several agencies have come together to ensure seniors in Calgary have access to necessary help during self-isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Essential Numbers for Seniors was created through a partnership between senior-serving agencies in Calgary, Alberta Health Services and the City of Calgary.

“This is already an immensely stressful time for everyone and can be especially so for seniors who find themselves managing problems on their own due to isolation,” Roxanne Droppo with Jewish Family Service Calgary said.

“With the Essential Numbers, we are making it as simple as possible for them to get help with whatever challenge they face.” Tweet This

The easy-to-read, one-page document includes a compiled list of resources that seniors may need access to during the pandemic, including the SeniorConnect line, the elder abuse resource line and mental health services.

“For some of our seniors — just as it is for many Calgarians — the ever-increasing amount of information can be confusing,” Lisa Stebbins, co-chair of Age-Friendly Calgary steering committee said.

“Right now, seniors need more support than ever to get the assistance they require to meet their basic needs such as food, housing, income supports, or to find health and mental health supports.” Tweet This

The resource list was compiled through Age-Friendly Calgary, an organization dedicated to connecting seniors with appropriate agencies in the city.