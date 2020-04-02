List of seniors’ homes at centre of B.C.’s coronavirus outbreak

Seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups under the novel coronavirus pandemic, and in British Columbia, they have been at the epicentre.
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the median age of people who contract the disease caused by the virus is 68, while the median age for people who die of it is 85.
The majority of the province’s COVID-19 deaths have been linked with seniors’ care facilities.
In response, B.C. has brought in strict controls on access to seniors’ homes, banning all but essential visits.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also banning health-care staff from working at more than one care facility, as transmission has occurred via employees who work part-time at more than one site.
However that order is still being rolled out province-wide. So far, only staff working at a facility with an outbreak are restricted from working in other seniors’ facilities.
These are the seniors’ homes currently dealing with one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Vancouver Coastal Health
Lynn Valley Care Centre
- 51 COVID confirmed resident cases, 15 deaths
- 26 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Hollyburn House
- 1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths
Haro Park Centre
- 40 COVID confirmed resident case, 6 deaths
- 22 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
German Canadian Care Home
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Little Mountain Long-term Care Facility
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Broadway Pentecostal Lodge
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Windermere Care Centre
- 2 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Villa Cathay
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Inglewood Lodge
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Royal Arch Masonic Home
- 5 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths
Berkley Care Centre
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Fraser Health Authority
Delta View Care Centre
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Dufferin Care Centre (Coquitlam)
- 3 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths
- 3 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Evergreen Baptist Complex
- 1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
The Harrison at Elim Village
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Langley Gardens
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Shaughnessy Care Center
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Amica Retirement Home
- 1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths
Langley Lodge
- 1 COVID confirmed staff , 0 deaths
Swedish Canadian Manor, assisted living
- 1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths
Cedarbrook Chateau independent living
- 2 COVID confirmed resident case , 0 deaths
