List of seniors’ homes at centre of B.C.’s coronavirus outbreak

Seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups under the novel coronavirus pandemic, and in British Columbia, they have been at the epicentre.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the median age of people who contract the disease caused by the virus is 68, while the median age for people who die of it is 85.

The majority of the province’s COVID-19 deaths have been linked with seniors’ care facilities.

In response, B.C. has brought in strict controls on access to seniors’ homes, banning all but essential visits.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also banning health-care staff from working at more than one care facility, as transmission has occurred via employees who work part-time at more than one site.

However that order is still being rolled out province-wide. So far, only staff working at a facility with an outbreak are restricted from working in other seniors’ facilities.

These are the seniors’ homes currently dealing with one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Lynn Valley Care Centre

51 COVID confirmed resident cases, 15 deaths

26 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Hollyburn House

1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths

Haro Park Centre

40 COVID confirmed resident case, 6 deaths

22 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

German Canadian Care Home

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Little Mountain Long-term Care Facility

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Broadway Pentecostal Lodge

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Windermere Care Centre

2 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Villa Cathay

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Inglewood Lodge

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Royal Arch Masonic Home

5 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths

Berkley Care Centre

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Fraser Health Authority

Delta View Care Centre

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Dufferin Care Centre (Coquitlam)

3 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths

3 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Evergreen Baptist Complex

1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

The Harrison at Elim Village

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Langley Gardens

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Shaughnessy Care Center

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Amica Retirement Home

1 COVID confirmed staff, 0 deaths

Langley Lodge

1 COVID confirmed staff , 0 deaths

Swedish Canadian Manor, assisted living

1 COVID confirmed resident case, 0 deaths

Cedarbrook Chateau independent living

2 COVID confirmed resident case , 0 deaths