Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau is scheduled to address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he has been working since his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus in early March.

On Saturday, Trudeau announced that beginning Monday, domestic airlines and federally-regulated train operators will prevent anyone showing signs of illness from travelling.

“As of Monday at noon, people showing any signs whatsoever of COVID-19 will be denied boarding at all domestic flights and intercity passenger trains,” Trudeau told reporters.

A press release detailing the new measures also said the restrictions would require all air operators and intercity rail companies to do a “health check,” and screen their passengers before they come on board.

During her daily update on Saturday, Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Canada is “definitely not out of the woods” and that now is the time to “absolutely double down” on all efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), as of 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had topped 5,400.

Tam said as of Saturday over 184,000 Canadians had been tested for COVID-19.

She said seven per cent of cases need hospitalization, three per cent were critically ill. One per cent of cases so far have been fatal.

New data released by PHAC said 65 per cent of reported cases in Canada were linked to community transmission, while 35 per cent were either “exposed while travelling or exposed to a traveller returning to Canada.”

As of March 28, 2020, demographics, symptoms and outcomes were only available for 2,811 cases reported in Canada, providing a limited snapshot of who has caught the virus and how.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12, also provided an update on Saturday, saying she was feeling “so much better” and had received the “all clear” from her physician and Ottawa Public Health.

During his daily update Prime Minister Trudeau said Sophie was “feeling great,” and confirmed that their children were also doing well.

“We’re all doing well,” he said, adding that he would continue to work from home.

–With files from Global News’ Maryam Shah and David Lao