Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada at critical juncture in coronavirus battle: Canada’s top health official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2020 7:03 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation
WATCH: Trudeau tells Canadians to 'keep it up' with social distancing, self-isolation

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country has reached a critical juncture in its life and death struggle with COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam stressed during her daily update on Saturday that we are “definitely not out of the woods and that now is the time to ”absolutely double down“ on all efforts to stem the still rising tide of the new coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: 65% of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada related to community transmission, latest data says

To that end, as of noon on Monday, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to board domestic flights or inter-city trains for at least 14 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced that airline and rail personnel will do the screening by asking travellers questions about their health and looking for visible signs of illness.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths

Commuter trains and buses will not be included in the new measures, and Trudeau said provincial boundaries will remain open, at least for now.

As Canada’s COVID-19 caseload rose to at least 5,655 Saturday, including 61 deaths, Tam noted that nearly a third of the people hospitalized with the illness are aged 40 and under.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newstheresa tamJustin Trudeau coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.