Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

2020 Edmonton Heritage Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 12:25 pm
Albertans prohibited from attending summer festivals
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarifies that mass gathering rules limiting groups to 15 people also applies to festivals, effectively banning the events from taking place the summer.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival has announced the cancellation of its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came Friday morning, one day after Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced the current public health orders restricting gatherings of more than 15 people will be in place through the summer.

READ MORE: Mass gathering restriction will remain in Alberta for summer: Hinshaw

“We regret not being able to join together, as in the past, to participate in a collective celebration of cultural diversity, but we recognize the challenges we are all dealing with at this time; and large crowds are neither appropriate nor acceptable during the pandemic,” executive director Jim Gibbon said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The festival is a tradition over the August long weekend in Edmonton. Instead of celebrating the annual festival at Hawrelak Park, Heritage Festival said it will move to offer a virtual festival.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2020 K-Days, Taste of Edmonton festivals cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers said the virtual festival will offer patrons the chance to order food from the vendors online for pickup and delivery. More details on the virtual festival will be released in the coming weeks.

The on-site festival was scheduled form Aug. 1 – 3.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesEdmonton festivalsCOVID-19 AlbertaHeritage FestivalEdmonton Heritage FestivalEdmonton cancelled festivalsAlberta mass gatheringsHeritage festival cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.