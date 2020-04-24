2020 Edmonton Heritage Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

The Edmonton Heritage Festival has announced the cancellation of its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came Friday morning, one day after Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced the current public health orders restricting gatherings of more than 15 people will be in place through the summer.

“We regret not being able to join together, as in the past, to participate in a collective celebration of cultural diversity, but we recognize the challenges we are all dealing with at this time; and large crowds are neither appropriate nor acceptable during the pandemic,” executive director Jim Gibbon said.

The festival is a tradition over the August long weekend in Edmonton. Instead of celebrating the annual festival at Hawrelak Park, Heritage Festival said it will move to offer a virtual festival.

Organizers said the virtual festival will offer patrons the chance to order food from the vendors online for pickup and delivery. More details on the virtual festival will be released in the coming weeks.

The on-site festival was scheduled form Aug. 1 – 3.