Coronavirus: Edmonton Folk Music Festival ‘deeply sad’ to cancel 41st event

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is the latest summer event to announce it won’t be able to run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society announced the music festival — planned for Aug. 6-9 — would not take place.

“On behalf of the volunteers, board and staff of the festival, we are truly sad to announce the cancellation of our 41st annual festival,” the society wrote on its website.

“In light of the global pandemic and the implications it has for large gatherings, the decision, though deeply disappointing, was necessary. Tweet This

“We will work to reconfirm the artists lined up for this August for a future year and we won’t be releasing any information on this year’s lineup,” the statement continued.

“Our local artisans, food vendors and suppliers may need help to keep afloat during this very challenging time. We will let you know which of your favourite vendors are open for business.”

The not-for-profit organization said it would be focusing on ways it can help the community during this uncertain time.

“You are good neighbours on the hill, and now you have a chance to be a ‘good neighbour’ all year and to bring that folk festival spirit to your community, your family and your friends.

“Until we return, keep listening to great music.”

