Entertainment

Coronavirus: Edmonton Folk Music Festival ‘deeply sad’ to cancel 41st event

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 1:26 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 1:38 pm
Fate of K-Days and other summer Edmonton festivals up in the air
WATCH (April 16): Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin said if the EXPO centre is still being use for homeless support and gathering restrictions are in place, all festivals - including K-Days - would not go ahead the summer.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is the latest summer event to announce it won’t be able to run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society announced the music festival — planned for Aug. 6-9 — would not take place.

“On behalf of the volunteers, board and staff of the festival, we are truly sad to announce the cancellation of our 41st annual festival,” the society wrote on its website.

“In light of the global pandemic and the implications it has for large gatherings, the decision, though deeply disappointing, was necessary.

“We will work to reconfirm the artists lined up for this August for a future year and we won’t be releasing any information on this year’s lineup,” the statement continued.

READ MORE: 2020 Edmonton International Fringe Festival cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic

“Our local artisans, food vendors and suppliers may need help to keep afloat during this very challenging time. We will let you know which of your favourite vendors are open for business.”

2020 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
The not-for-profit organization said it would be focusing on ways it can help the community during this uncertain time.

READ MORE: 3 Edmonton summer festivals cancelled, more in limbo due to COVID-19

“You are good neighbours on the hill, and now you have a chance to be a ‘good neighbour’ all year and to bring that folk festival spirit to your community, your family and your friends.

“Until we return, keep listening to great music.”

For a full list of summer events cancelled due to the novel coronavirus, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta CoronavirusEdmonton festivalsEdmonton artsEdmonton summer festivalsEdmonton MusicFolk FestEdmonton Folk Music FestivalEdmonton Folk Festgallagher hill
