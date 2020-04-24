Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement will be streamed live in this story.

In her update Thursday, Hinshaw announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Alberta, bringing the provincial death toll to 69.

There were 319 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 3,720.

Hinshaw also announced that current measures that restrict gatherings of more than 15 people will be in place through the summer.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,357 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19.

