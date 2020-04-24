Menu

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 12:34 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks in Edmonton April 23, 2020.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks in Edmonton April 23, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement will be streamed live in this story.

In her update Thursday, Hinshaw announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Alberta, bringing the provincial death toll to 69.

READ MORE: Mass gathering restriction will remain in Alberta for summer: Hinshaw

There were 319 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 3,720.

Hinshaw also announced that current measures that restrict gatherings of more than 15 people will be in place through the summer.

Alberta sees 319 new cases, 2 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday
Alberta sees 319 new cases, 2 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,357 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19.

