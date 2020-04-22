Menu

Health

Northern Alberta community confirms province’s first known COVID-19 case on a First Nation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 5:55 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 5:56 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The novel coronavirus was engineered in a lab using HIV. Stem cells are a potent weapon against the new pandemic. People with blood type A are more susceptible to COVID-19. None of these "discoveries" have been proven. But all have been widely disseminated. They're examples of what many scientists are beginning to fear has happened to the traditional safeguards against bad science under the pressing need for answers to the wave of sickness sweeping the globe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP.
A confirmed case of COVID-19 in northern Alberta is believed to be the province’s first known case on a First Nation.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Sucker Creek First Nation posted a memo dated April 20 from the community’s chief to its emergency team, stating that earlier in the day it was confirmed that someone in the community has COVID-19.

READ MORE: Officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

“We will be taking every measure possible to protect Sucker Creek First Nation and to stop the spread of the virus,” the post reads in part. “Each one of us has a role to play.

“That is why we are asking everyone to follow the restrictions in place.”

The post says the community is working with both the provincial and federal governments to implement a pandemic response plan.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Assembly of First Nations declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic

The Cree community is located along the southwestern shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health confirmed there has been a positive case in the community. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to speak about the confirmed case in her daily update Wednesday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to Chief Jim Badger for more details.

More to come…

Watch below: Some videos about COVID-19 in Alberta.

Alberta reports 2 deaths, 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Healthcoronavirus pandemicAlberta healthPandemicPublic healthCOVID-19 Pandemicfirst nation coronavirusSucker Creek First NationFirst Nation COVID-19
