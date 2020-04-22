Northern Alberta community confirms province’s first known COVID-19 case on a First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A confirmed case of COVID-19 in northern Alberta is believed to be the province’s first known case on a First Nation.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Sucker Creek First Nation posted a memo dated April 20 from the community’s chief to its emergency team, stating that earlier in the day it was confirmed that someone in the community has COVID-19.

“We will be taking every measure possible to protect Sucker Creek First Nation and to stop the spread of the virus,” the post reads in part. “Each one of us has a role to play.

“That is why we are asking everyone to follow the restrictions in place.”

The post says the community is working with both the provincial and federal governments to implement a pandemic response plan.

The Cree community is located along the southwestern shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health confirmed there has been a positive case in the community. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to speak about the confirmed case in her daily update Wednesday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to Chief Jim Badger for more details.

