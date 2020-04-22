Canada April 22 2020 7:03pm 01:45 Alberta officials say NHL needs to prepare detailed plan before play can resume Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw explain what would need to happen for the NHL to resume play in the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6855637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6855637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?