Kenney’s talk with NHL commissioner did not include formal request to play in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney has talked with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, but there’s no formal plan in place for NHL games to be played in Alberta this summer.

“I did receive a call from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who wanted to ask some questions about Alberta’s status in combating COVID.

“We have not received a formal proposal of any kind,” Kenney said Wednesday. Tweet This

“If a proposal were forthcoming, we would expect the league to prepare a very detailed plan to mitigate risk.”

There were numerous reports Wednesday morning that Edmonton could host games if and when the NHL returns this summer. This would likely involve several teams playing out of Rogers Place.

The city has relatively low COVID-19 numbers. Rogers Place is close to several hotels, making it easier for players to be quarantined. The downtown community arena offers a practice rink.

However, the NHL’s plan would have to satisfy public health officials.

“We have very clear requirements under the public health measures that are currently in place,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“As we look at the future and look at that relaunch, those may shift and change based on our epidemiology and where our numbers are.

“Whatever those orders are and the requirements are, we’d be looking to see a proposal that lines up with those.” Tweet This

Bettman confirmed in an interview with Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean Wednesday night that the league is looking at having teams convene in as many as four cities to finish the 19/20 season. Multiple games would be played in a day at a venue.

“We need a lot of ice,” Bettman said. “We can’t play in a small college rink in the middle of a smaller community. If we’re to be centralized, we need the back of the house that NHL arenas provide.”

READ MORE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

The NHL last played games on March 11.

“As we get into the summer, we hope to be able to see somewhat more activity as part of our relaunch,” Kenney added.

“If something like that were to happen, we would not have large crowds gathering in arenas.

“I gather the NHL is looking at finishing the season in arenas for television purposes but without large crowds.”

