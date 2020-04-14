Edmonton Oilers announce Colby Cave Memorial Fund to help kids play sports

Send this page to someone via email

The new Colby Cave Memorial Fund will focus on mental health initiatives and getting underprivileged kids involved in sports, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday.

Cave passed away on Saturday after suffering a brain bleed last week. He was 25. The fund has been established by his family and the Oilers.

“This is really led by Emily, Colby’s wife,” Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson said. “She wants to have a fund under Colby’s name for mental health and underprivileged kids to play sports. We’re looking for people to donate to this and really have something we can do on an annual basis to make a difference in people’s lives. That was something that was really important to Colby.

“He worked a lot in the community. If we can help kids and individuals with mental health, and also get kids to play hockey and other sports, this will be something that Colby and Emily will be very proud of.” Tweet This

On Monday, vehicles lined the highway into Cave’s hometown of Battleford, Sask. to show support for his family.

“My greatest honour in life will always be that I am Colby Cave’s wife,” Emily Cave said in a statement released by the Oilers. “I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart.

“Though our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.” Tweet This

Cave is remembered by teammates and coaches as a hard-working player who brought a positive attitude to the dressing room.

“He had to scratch-and-claw for everything,” said Jay Woodcroft, who coached Cave with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. “He attacked his day with purpose.”

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted on the Oilers’ website.

