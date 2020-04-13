Vehicles line up on Saskatchewan highway for Colby Cave tribute

Send this page to someone via email

The Battlefords are coming together to recognize one of its favourite sons after he passed away last week.

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died on Saturday after suffering a brain bleed days earlier.

The Saskatchewan community held a vehicle procession on Highway 16 in his honour on Monday.

The procession has started. The Cave family is in the black SUV. Windows open. They're waiving to the community pic.twitter.com/pkcRg17y8r — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) April 13, 2020

His junior hockey coach, Mark Lamb, said he’s not surprised at the outpouring for support for the Cave family.

“They deserve it. I wish I could be in one of those vehicles along the road also and I’m sure there’s many people in the hockey world that wish they could be there also,” Lamb said via Zoom in Prince George, B.C.

The 25-year-old was put into a medically-induced coma at a Toronto hospital and had to have emergency surgery to remove a cyst, which was putting pressure on his brain.

During his tenure in the WHL, he named captain of the Swift Current Broncos two seasons.

“Colby was a beloved member of the Swift Current Broncos team and the Swift Current community, and he will be forever remembered as an inspiring leader, a loved member of his billet family, a true teammate, and a great friend,” read a statement from the Broncos hockey club.

“Colby’s impact on the Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan community was immeasurable, and as we all mourn his passing, Colby’s legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired.”

Swift Current Broncos’ Colby Cave, right, battles for the puck with Calgary Hitmen’s Elliott Peterson during WHL hockey action in Calgary on Nov.28, 2014. Larry MacDouat / The Canadian Press

He played in 11 games with the Oilers this regular season, scoring one goal.

