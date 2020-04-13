Menu

Canada

Vehicles line up on Saskatchewan highway for Colby Cave tribute

By Kyle Benning and Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 6:13 pm
Updated April 13, 2020 6:38 pm
Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dead at 25; NHL weighing options for resuming season amidst COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH: (April 11, 2020) Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. He was 25. The Oilers confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family. In other NHL news, the league is weighing radical options for resuming the 2019-2020 season, including playing at neutral-site locations.

The Battlefords are coming together to recognize one of its favourite sons after he passed away last week.

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died on Saturday after suffering a brain bleed days earlier.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dead at 25

The Saskatchewan community held a vehicle procession on Highway 16 in his honour on Monday.

His junior hockey coach, Mark Lamb, said he’s not surprised at the outpouring for support for the Cave family.

“They deserve it. I wish I could be in one of those vehicles along the road also and I’m sure there’s many people in the hockey world that wish they could be there also,” Lamb said via Zoom in Prince George, B.C.

The 25-year-old was put into a medically-induced coma at a Toronto hospital and had to have emergency surgery to remove a cyst, which was putting pressure on his brain.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave in medically-induced coma

During his tenure in the WHL, he named captain of the Swift Current Broncos two seasons.

“Colby was a beloved member of the Swift Current Broncos team and the Swift Current community, and he will be forever remembered as an inspiring leader, a loved member of his billet family, a true teammate, and a great friend,” read a statement from the Broncos hockey club.

“Colby’s impact on the Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan community was immeasurable, and as we all mourn his passing, Colby’s legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired.”

Swift Current Broncos’ Colby Cave, right, battles for the puck with Calgary Hitmen’s Elliott Peterson during WHL hockey action in Calgary on Nov.28, 2014.
Swift Current Broncos’ Colby Cave, right, battles for the puck with Calgary Hitmen’s Elliott Peterson during WHL hockey action in Calgary on Nov.28, 2014. Larry MacDouat / The Canadian Press

He played in 11 games with the Oilers this regular season, scoring one goal.

