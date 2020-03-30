Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl trying to stay sharp during NHL pause

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers’ leading scorer Leon Draisaitl has been dealing with a different kind of defender while the NHL season is on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I try to dangle around my dog once in a while with my stick. I have a stick in my basement,” said Draisaitl with a chuckle. He’s riding out the pandemic at his home in Edmonton.

“I have a gym in my house. Try to do something different every day, try to stay fit, stay in shape. Go for runs. Do stairs. All kinds of different stuff.”

Draisaitl was enjoying a historic season when the league shut down March 12.

He had a league-leading 110 points in 71 games, giving a 13-point lead on teammate Connor McDavid.

The Oilers were closing in on clinching a playoff spot.

However, Draisaitl isn’t going to mope about the season potentially being wiped out.

“We don’t know yet what’s going to happen. There is still some talking left to do in all professional leagues,” said Draisaitl. “If we don’t get to play the playoffs, it’s frustrating. But like we all said, I think the health of people is more important.”

In the meantime, Draisaitl said he’s been working on puzzles, watching TV and movies, and even watching the occasional classic Oilers game that’s been broadcast.

“I’ve watched a few of them sitting on the couch. I watched Game 5 against San Jose (from the 2017 playoffs),” he said.

“It’s a little bit of a tease, I have to say. You start to miss it a little bit more. Sometimes it’s better watching Friends than hockey.”