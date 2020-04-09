Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid praying for Colby Cave after emergency brain surgery

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has teammate Colby Cave on his mind as the NHL remains in pause.

Cave remains in a medically-induced coma at a Toronto hospital after emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst from his brain.

“This is giving his brain time to head and rest from all he’s been through,” a statement from the family read.

They also thanked Edmonton, the Oilers and the team’s fans for the support.

“If anybody is going to get through it, it’s going to be Colby Cave,” McDavid said on a conference call Thursday afternoon. “It’s devastating. Colby is so well-liked in our dressing room, and so well-liked in any room he’s been in.

“He’s such a good guy. There’s no real way to say how you’re feeling about it. It’s devastating. You just pray that he wakes up and the family is okay.” Tweet This

McDavid also announced he and his teammates have donated $100,000 to the Oilers Entertainment Group to help with COVID-19 support in the community.

“This is something that has been in the works for a long time. We wanted to do something right away. It’s gone a little slower than we anticipated,” McDavid said.

“It wasn’t a tough sell at all. Everyone wanted to be involved. We just had to work out the logistics of getting the money. It’s important the Oilers are contributing to the community.”

How the funds will be used will be announced later.

Like many people, McDavid is spending most of his time in his house. He’s posted some workout videos to social media and said he’s killed some time watching Tiger King on Netflix.

“Mentally, it’s tough, but it’s tough for everyone. That kind of makes me feel better, knowing that we’re all in this thing together. It’s not just one person stuck inside. It’s everyone. This is where you lean on your family, your friends, and all your loved ones,” said McDavid.

“We all to need help each other through this crazy time. We do that by staying in contact.” Tweet This

The NHL paused its season on March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. There have been no plans released yet if or when the season could resume, or what that might look like.