Canada

Connor McDavid says ‘a full season’s a fair season’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 3:46 pm
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: (March 12, 2020): The National Hockey League has suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.

Connor McDavid is at odds with Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

McDavid’s Oilers sat comfortably in a playoff spot when the NHL suspended its season earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike his contemporaries, Edmonton’s captain thinks going right into the playoffs if the league gets the all-clear to resume would be a mistake.

READ MORE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

Speaking on a video conference call Friday, McDavid said “a full season’s a fair season” when asked how he’d like to see things play out.

And if the NHL has to shorten proceedings, the 23-year-old superstar says teams would need at least a few games to find a rhythm.

Crosby and Ovechkin said in separate video conferences Thursday they wouldn’t mind if the league went right into the playoffs.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers react to NHL season being ‘paused’ over coronavirus pandemic

At the time of the NHL’s pause, the Oilers sat second in the Pacific Division with 83 points through 71 games. The 34-year-old Ovechkin’s Capitals occupied first in the Metropolitan Division with 90 points from 69 games, while the 32-year-old Crosby’s Penguins were four points back in third.

McDavid, who suffered a serious knee injury last April, sits second in NHL scoring with 34 goals and 97 points — matching his jersey number. He is behind teammate Leon Draisaitl’s 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists).

The Calgary Flames were third in the Pacific with 79 points from their 70 games, four points back of Edmonton.

If the 2019-20 campaign resumes and the provincial rivals wind up meeting in the playoffs, it would mark the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991.

The rivalry boiled over in January when Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk delivered a couple of crunching checks on Edmonton’s Zack Kassian, who responded by jumping the Flames winger and earning himself a two-game suspension.

READ MORE: Flames’ Tkachuk attempting to distance himself from feud with Kassian, Oilers

The teams then engaged in a line brawl that included goalies Mike Smith and Cam Talbot dropping the gloves in the next meeting in early February.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
