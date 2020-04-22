Officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response Wednesday.
Alberta’s chief medical of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m.
She is expected to be joined by the director of Occupational Health and Safety, Lisa Chen, who “will be available to answer questions related to recent OHS reviews,” a news release from the province explained.
On Tuesday, the province recorded 187 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,095.
Sixty-four people were in hospital and 18 of them had been admitted to intensive care units.
Hinshaw said 515 cases are linked Cargill’s meat plant near High River – 401 of those cases involving workers — and 77 to the JBS plant near Brooks. There are now 29 outbreaks confirmed at continuing care homes in Alberta that have resulted in 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Speaking about the High River outbreak, Hinshaw said Alberta Health Services is working on a process through which people who may not be able to self-isolate in their own homes can find other accommodations.View link »
