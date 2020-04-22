Menu

Health

Officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 1:37 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 1:41 pm
Alberta COVID-19 cases pass 3,000 while meat plant-related cases reach 478
WATCH (April 21): There were 187 news cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Alberta Tuesday, bringing the case total to 3,095 and the death toll to 61. Julia Wong has more on that, plus details on new rules surrounding the Kearl Lake oilsands outbreak and proper mask wearing procedures.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response Wednesday.

Alberta’s chief medical of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m.

She is expected to be joined by the director of Occupational Health and Safety, Lisa Chen, who “will be available to answer questions related to recent OHS reviews,” a news release from the province explained.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta COVID-19 cases pass 3,000 while meat plant-related cases reach 478

On Tuesday, the province recorded 187 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,095.

Sixty-four people were in hospital and 18 of them had been admitted to intensive care units.

‘It’s our behaviour that counts’: Hinshaw says we need to focus on reality, not models

Hinshaw said 515 cases are linked Cargill’s meat plant near High River – 401 of those cases involving workers — and 77 to the JBS plant near Brooks. There are now 29 outbreaks confirmed at continuing care homes in Alberta that have resulted in 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Speaking about the High River outbreak, Hinshaw said Alberta Health Services is working on a process through which people who may not be able to self-isolate in their own homes can find other accommodations.

