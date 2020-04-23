Alberta man fined $1,200 for defying COVID-19 quarantine order

A southern Alberta man is facing a fine after defying a quarantine order from Alberta Health Services related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, officers were called to a complaint of a “suspicious male” loitering around homes and vehicles on the north end of Brooks.
Police said investigation led them to find a number of items that belonged to a man “known to have been ordered by Alberta Health Services to be in self-quarantine.” Citing privacy reasons, police were unable to provide more information on why he was ordered to self-quarantine.
About an hour later, police found the 19-year-old and escorted him home.
The man was issued a $1,200 fine under the Alberta Public Health Act.
The officers were wearing personal protective equipment during the investigation, RCMP said on Thursday, so the officers are not required to self-isolate.
Brooks is about 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.View link »
