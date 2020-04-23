Menu

Crime

Alberta man fined $1,200 for defying COVID-19 quarantine order

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 23, 2020 2:51 pm
A Brooks, Alta. man has been fined for allegedly breaking a self-quarantine order from Alberta Health Services.
A southern Alberta man is facing a fine after defying a quarantine order from Alberta Health Services related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, officers were called to a complaint of a “suspicious male” loitering around homes and vehicles on the north end of Brooks.

READ MORE: Calgary police issue 7 COVID-19 tickets; one to person who licked hands before touching items at pharmacy

Police said investigation led them to find a number of items that belonged to a man “known to have been ordered by Alberta Health Services to be in self-quarantine.” Citing privacy reasons, police were unable to provide more information on why he was ordered to self-quarantine.

About an hour later, police found the 19-year-old and escorted him home.

READ MORE: Albertans who break coronavirus health orders could pay up to $500K fine

The man was issued a $1,200 fine under the Alberta Public Health Act.

The officers were wearing personal protective equipment during the investigation, RCMP said on Thursday, so the officers are not required to self-isolate.

Brooks is about 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
