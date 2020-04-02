Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Albertans who break coronavirus health orders could pay up to $500K fine

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 6:51 pm
Edmonton police chief on working in the public during a pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Police Service members are working in uncharted territory as they deal with COVID-19. It's the first time since the Spanish Flu in 1918 that police have to do their job in the middle of a pandemic. Gord Steinke talks with Chief Dale McFee about how officers are coping with this new reality and the new trends in the calls they're responding to.

Police and peace officers across the province have been given the go-ahead from the Alberta government to enforce public health orders in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means people and businesses who do not adhere to the Public Health Act orders in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus could face hefty fines.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus: AHS issues orders to 6 gyms in Alberta for failing to close

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday it will focus on communication and education over enforcement. However, fines could range anywhere from $1,000 to $500,000, depending on the circumstances.

Violators may be subject to tickets of $1,000 per occurrence, according to the provincial government. Courts could administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations.

“The fundamental focus is for all citizens to adhere to compliance within the orders,” said Supt. Dean Hilton, of the EPS Pandemic Command.

Story continues below advertisement

“An enforcement mechanism is now at our disposal for those who demonstrate utter disregard to follow the orders that have been established in the interests of public safety.

Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are experiencing a critical health situation that requires everyone’s compliance versus a necessity to levy fines to businesses or individuals during this challenging time.”

READ MORE: Alberta ramping up enforcement of public health orders; number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs to 419

So what could residents and businesses be fined for? Here’s a breakdown of the main violations that police, peace and bylaw officers can be called upon to enforce:

Large public gatherings

Gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited. This includes both indoor and outdoor gatherings, including places of worship, weddings and funerals.

14-day self isolation

All returning international travellers must self-isolate for 14 days, as well as anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19.

10-day self isolation

People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate for a minimum 10 days or until symptoms resolve, whichever is longer. The most current information on symptoms can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Access to nursing homes

Access has been limited to all nursing homes, designated supportive living and long-term care facilities, seniors lodges and residential addiction treatment facilities to essential visitors only.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-essential retail and health services

Non-essential retail businesses are prohibited from offering services in a location accessible to the public. These include clothing stores, gift, hobby, antique and specialty stores.

Non-essential health and beauty care providers are also prohibited from offering services.

Recreation and entertainment

Albertans are prohibited from attending all public recreation facilities and private entertainment facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and arenas, science centres, museums and art galleries, libraries, community centres, children’s play centres, bowling alleys casinos, racing entertainment centres and bingo halls.

The EPS stressed it will not issue tickets to people who are carpooling.

“Carpooling is allowed for families to travel together or co-workers to travel to work together in the same vehicle,” the EPS said Thursday.

There are some exemptions to these rules, which can be found on the Alberta government’s website.

Anyone who sees people or businesses not following the rules is asked not to call 911, but instead file a complaint online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton policecoronavirus newsEdmonton crimecovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Alberta COVID-19 regulations
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.