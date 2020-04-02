Quebec, Montreal enforce more measures to stop coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Tighter restrictions are being implemented in Montreal and Quebec to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government is limiting non-essential travel to four more regions, and police checkpoints have been set up in areas, including Gatineau, to enforce the measure.

READ MORE: Quebec focuses on protecting seniors, limits regional travel as coronavirus deaths top 33

As part of the fight against the pandemic, Premier François Legault is also reminding the public to not visit the elderly. The majority of Quebec’s 33 fatalities linked to COVID-19 are seniors.

Legault said people should not be visiting residences and called it “a question of life or death.”

The province is expected to provide an update on its response to the pandemic at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, with nearly half of them located in Montreal.

READ MORE: Montreal parks will close if public doesn’t respect coronavirus rules, mayor warns

Montreal has also issued a warning to citizens to obey social-distancing measures. Mayor Valérie Plante threatened to close parks if people do not follow the guidelines.

The city’s public health authority also announced new rules to contain the spread of the illness. The owners of condo towers and multiplexes with communal spaces are being asked to reinforce hygiene measures.

While the Montreal region has the most cases, both provincial and municipal officials say there is no plan to confine the area.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press