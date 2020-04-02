Coronavirus: Montreal police called to city opposition leader’s home over celebration

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police were called to the home of Lionel Perez, leader of the official opposition at city hall, during a small family celebration for his daughter’s engagement on Wednesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Perez said in a statement that he, his wife and his four children who live at home held a video call with his daughter and future son-in-law, who are based in New York. There was also a friend who played music in the driveway.

“We didn’t invite anyone, not even my parents who live a few streets away,” he said.

“Neighbours on their balcony and driveways congratulated us, and a few families that were walking or in their cars momentarily stopped to greet us.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Montreal parks will close if public doesn’t respect coronavirus rules, mayor warns

The Quebec government has banned all large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As a result, police departments are able to intervene or give fines to those who don’t obey the measure.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal public health authorities also called on the public to respect social-distancing rules on Wednesday, citing the high number of cases in the area.

Perez said his family co-operated with police officers and immediately stopped the music after they arrived at his home following the call.

1:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal has total of 2,090 COVID-19 cases as labs deal with testing backlog Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal has total of 2,090 COVID-19 cases as labs deal with testing backlog

Montreal police said it cannot provide more information or comment on specific cases since they are confidential.

While Perez said social-distancing guidelines were respected during the event, he added that his son, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, momentarily stepped outside of the house. Perez said he ordered him back inside.

They have both been self-isolating since his son’s diagnosis, according to the city councillor for Darlington district in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

READ MORE: Quebec, Montreal enforce more measures to stop coronavirus spread

Perez said he understands it’s been advised not to hold family activities during the health crisis and that he didn’t expect so many neighbours to stop and congratulate them.

“I immediately recognize that if it could be done again, I would do things differently and be more careful,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement