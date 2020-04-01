Montreal parks will close if public doesn’t respect coronavirus rules, mayor warns

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal parks could shutter to the public if people gather there during the novel coronavirus health crisis.

Mayor Valérie Plante issued the warning during the city’s executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“I am asking everyone to respect the rules and to not crowd the parks,” she said. “The last thing we want to do is to have to close them.

“But if it’s necessary, if the rules aren’t respected, we will obviously have to close them.”

She noted that warmer weather should be setting in throughout the month of April and will lift the spirits of Montrealers.

However, Plante stressed the public must continue practising physical distancing measures during the pandemic.

“It’s important that all Montrealers continue to do the collective effort we’ve asked of them,” she said.

Montreal accounts for nearly half of the province’s COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, 1,991 people in the city had tested positive for the disease.

The pandemic has led the city to roll out initiatives to help homeless people, including creating new shelters.

The city also remains under a state of emergency. The measure gives police officers more powers, including giving fines to people who are not respecting self-isolating rules when they were ordered to do so.

