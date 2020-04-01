Coronavirus: Quebec to provide update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

As the health crisis drags on, the Quebec government is expected to provide an update on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

There are more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the province as of Tuesday, with nearly half of them in Montreal.

Six more Quebecers have also died as a result of the illness, bringing the total to 31 fatalities.

The outbreak has led to an impending shortage of medical equipment for front-line workers. Premier François Legault said the province has about three to seven days’ worth of protective gear left.

In Montreal, the city is opening two more shelters to accommodate the homeless during the crisis.

Mayor Valérie Plante also announced the creation of three more outdoor day centres, bringing the city’s total to five. They will offer meals, bathrooms and other services.

The initiative comes as existing centres have had to apply strict social-distancing measures in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Island of Montreal accounts for nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus cases.

Public health authorities report that the the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte Saint-Luc and Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie boroughs have the highest number of infections.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press