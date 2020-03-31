Menu

Canada

Quebec remains on guard as health crisis deepens amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:29 am
A pedestrian crosses a near-empty Rene-Levesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 30, 2020. .
A pedestrian crosses a near-empty Rene-Levesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 30, 2020. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government will provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday afternoon after rolling out more measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to climb over the past two weeks.

As of Monday, more than 3,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The illness has led to three more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25.

READ MORE: Quebec’s health-care system ready as coronavirus deaths rise to 25, premier says

Premier François Legault said the number of patients in intensive care is well below the health-care system’s capacity.

While the government and health authorities stress the situation remains under control, Quebecers are also being reminded to keep practising social-distancing measures.

“We are facing a long and tough battle against the virus,” Legault said on Monday.

READ MORE: Montreal extends state of emergency, police to fine those not respecting distancing measures

In Montreal, which accounts for nearly half of reported cases in the province, public health authorities have released a breakdown of numbers by area.

The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte Saint-Luc and Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie boroughs have the highest number of cases.

However, there are 487 cases that have yet to be linked to any specific neighbourhood in Montreal.

Coronavirus: Quebec announces new measure to shore up mental, physical health
Coronavirus: Quebec announces new measure to shore up mental, physical health

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaFrancois Legaultcoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsQuebec COVID-19Quebec health careQuebec coronavirus cases
