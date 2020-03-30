Coronavirus: Orthodox Jewish community in Boisbriand placed under quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec public health authorities have placed a community of around 4,000 orthodox Jews in the Laurentians under quarantine after a number of members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Tosh de Boisbriand community will now be placed under a 14-day “containment order.”

Julie Lemieux-Côté, a spokesperson for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) des Laurentides, confirmed that the order had been issued on Sunday evening.

She added that local community leaders had been “collaborating really well.”

Officials reported that around 100 members, or 2.5 per cent of the entire community, had been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Of the tests that have generated results so far, 40 per cent have reportedly come back positive, prompting the swift reaction from health officials.

— With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service