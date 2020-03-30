Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Orthodox Jewish community in Boisbriand placed under quarantine

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 8:04 am
The entrance to a building at the Tosh de Boisbriand Orthodox Jewish community in Boisbriand, Quebec, after the CISSS des Laurentides placed the community under quarantine.
The entrance to a building at the Tosh de Boisbriand Orthodox Jewish community in Boisbriand, Quebec, after the CISSS des Laurentides placed the community under quarantine. TVA

Quebec public health authorities have placed a community of around 4,000 orthodox Jews in the Laurentians under quarantine after a number of members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Tosh de Boisbriand community will now be placed under a 14-day “containment order.”

Related News

Julie Lemieux-Côté, a spokesperson for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) des Laurentides, confirmed that the order had been issued on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec cases rise to 2,840, deaths remain at 22

She added that local community leaders had been “collaborating really well.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials reported that around 100 members, or 2.5 per cent of the entire community, had been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Of the tests that have generated results so far, 40 per cent have reportedly come back positive, prompting the swift reaction from health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsMontrealcovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsLaurentiansmontreal coronavirusTosh de Boisbriand
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.