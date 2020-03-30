Quebec unveils $133M in emergency funding for seniors residences in fight against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Long-term care facilities and seniors residences in Quebec will receive up to $133 million in emergency funding in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province announced the measure to help seniors and vulnerable people on Monday amid a growing number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The money will go towards hiring staff and buying more protective gear and disinfectants in those facilities, according to the minister responsible for seniors and caregivers.

“We are giving ourselves the means to take better care of our seniors and, above all, better protect them,” said Marguerite Blais.

Premier François Legault said on Sunday that the government plans to add more resources to facilities that care for seniors since they are most at risk for COVID-19.

After tightening restrictions and amid a growing number of cases, Legault is expected to provide an update on Monday afternoon.

As of Sunday, there are 2,840 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, and the illness has claimed the lives of 22 Quebecers.

While the premier and director of public health cautiously admitted the number of cases is below certain projections, the government introduced stricter measures over the weekend in a bid to slow the disease’s spread.

Eight regions are now off limits in Quebec: Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Nord-du-Québec and the northern territories of Nunavik and Baie-James.

The Legault government confirmed that police will be restricting non-essential access to those regions until further notice.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press