Quebec company offers free room and board for truckers during COVID-19 crisis

A family-run Quebec company, Groupe Robin, is offering weary truck drivers a little respite as they continue providing their essential service amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Truck drivers will permitted to stay free of charge for a thirty-minute period at one of three Holiday Inn and Suites hotel locations in Saint-Hyacinthe, Trois-Rivières and in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Drivers will have access to a room, to use the shower and bathrooms.

“The prime minister asked to help them so we thought it was easy to say ‘hello we can help you,'” Groupe Robin President Nellie Robin said.

Local truckers are applauding the move.

“Our drivers really appreciate what [Groupe Robin] are doing. They are really stepping up to the plate for all the drivers out there,” LSKL Trucking President Shawn Lemaire said.

Keeping vital supply lines running while non-essential businesses have been closed means life on the road has become especially difficult for truck drivers.

“It is a little tougher these days for the guys to find washrooms and showers and restaurants that are open,” Lemaire said.

Lemaire says with all the non-essential stores and rest stops closed, simple tasks such as grabbing a bite to eat or going to the washroom have become increasingly difficult and almost impossible in some areas.

“Drivers have good accommodations on the road but there are some necessities like showers and bathrooms that are closing daily out there,” Lemaire said.

As trucker drivers continue to keep the supply lines running owners of this Vaudreuil Holiday Inn are making life on the road a little easier for the essential workers.

Drivers are invited, free of charge to rest and freshen up.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UmgNj16Fwp — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) March 27, 2020

Started Thursday, the service is still new — only one driver has taken advantage of the new posh pit stop.

However, staff say they have seen huge interest in local trucker online forums.

“The reaction is quick. So [many] Facebook likes — over a thousand already,” Vaudrueil-Dorion Holiday Inn General Manager Aude Demegeon said.

This is not the first time the Robin family business has offered lodging in crisis. During the 2019 floods, room and board was made available for volunteers and flood victims.

“The community has done so much for us so we like to give back,” Demegeon said.

