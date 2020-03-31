Coronavirus: 5 uplifting things happening in Quebec amid the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The news surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic is often difficult to digest, but as Mr. Rogers said: “Look for the helpers.”

Here is a list, compiled by Global News, of some things to make you smile during the COVID-19 crisis:

Rainbows everywhere

Montreal may not have had a St. Patrick’s Day parade, but following rainbows like a leprechaun has become a new activity in the city.

People are posting rainbow drawings on their windows to uplift and encourage others amid the pandemic.

Even the Champlain Bridge was decked out in multicoloured lights recently.

Front-line workers supporting front-line workers

Montreal police officers took some time after their shifts on Sunday night to pay tribute to McGill University Health Centre staff working hard to tend to Montrealers affected by COVID-19.

Officers lined up outside the hospital and triggered their patrol sirens to thank health-care workers.

Creative, socially distant ways to connect with each other

With social-distancing measures in place, Zoom meetings and FaceTime are good ways to connect with friends and family.

Neighbours have also connected to keep each other company, meeting at a safe distance in the street, from their balconies or from across each others’ yards.

Quebecers are finding ways — and time — to be together during this period of social distancing.

A backyard cocktail party in Pointe-Claire with three neighbours across two yards practising social distancing, Monday, March 30, 2020. Tim Sargeant / Global Montreal

Companies get into the spirit of helping

Some companies are pivoting in order to help front-line workers and others during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cirka and Pur Vodka distilleries have put a pause on their spirits production to make hand sanitizer, while hockey equipment company Bauer is making face shields for health-care workers.

A still at Cirka distilleries in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. Alex Chabot/Global News

Church bells ringing across Quebec

Gatherings might be cancelled, but hope is not: that is the message that sounded throughout the province on Sunday as church bells rang in unison for all Quebecers at noon.

