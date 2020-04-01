Menu

Economy

Quebecers urged to buy local as coronavirus crisis takes toll on economy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 8:37 am
A couple walks along a deserted street in Old Montreal on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. .
A couple walks along a deserted street in Old Montreal on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

In Quebec, companies and organizations are collaborating to bolster local businesses in the province during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Nineteen companies and organizations are launching the On se serre les coudes initiative, a movement to promote buying local as the pandemic takes a toll on the province’s economy.

The collective campaign aims to help businesses get through the crisis and show the variety and quality of products made in Quebec.

The 19 companies and organizations bought advertising exclusively in Quebec media, which is also suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Montreal hospital employees pitch in to help make protective visors
When Premier François Legault announced a $2.5-billion plan on March 19 to help businesses during the pandemic, he also encouraged Quebecers to buy local over the next few months. He said doing so will give companies the chance to survive the crisis.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
