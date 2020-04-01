Quebecers urged to buy local as coronavirus crisis takes toll on economy

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, companies and organizations are collaborating to bolster local businesses in the province during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Nineteen companies and organizations are launching the On se serre les coudes initiative, a movement to promote buying local as the pandemic takes a toll on the province’s economy.

The collective campaign aims to help businesses get through the crisis and show the variety and quality of products made in Quebec.

The 19 companies and organizations bought advertising exclusively in Quebec media, which is also suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

When Premier François Legault announced a $2.5-billion plan on March 19 to help businesses during the pandemic, he also encouraged Quebecers to buy local over the next few months. He said doing so will give companies the chance to survive the crisis.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise