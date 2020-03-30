Coronavirus: Montreal public health releases COVID-19 numbers, breaks down cases by region

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec soared to 3,430 on Monday, up 590 from the previous day, Premier François Legault said in his daily briefing.

Montreal has roughly half the cases, with 1,612 testing positive for the illness.

On Friday, Montreal declared a local state of emergency, citing a need to protect the city’s most vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while certain neighbourhoods were known to be hotspots, Montreal public health officials released a breakdown of cases by region on its website on Monday.

The area serviced by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal health network, which includes Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West, Town of Mount Royal, Westmount, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Parc Extension, Outremont, and parts of the Plateau Mont-Royal and Ville-Marie boroughs, remains the most affected with 417 cases.

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has the highest number of confirmed cases at 161, followed by Côte-Saint-Luc at 107.

Each of the island’s four other health networks are reporting between 175 and 196 cases each.

In the West Island, the highest number of cases can be found in Dollard-des-Ormeaux where 17 people have the virus, followed by Pointe-Claire with 11, Beaconsfield with 10 and Kirkland and Dorval with seven cases each.

There are 487 cases that have yet to be linked to any specific neighbourhood.

Montreal’s local state of emergency allows the city to allocate resources and put in place measures to help fight the spread of the virus.

It also gives police power to hand out fines to those gathering and not respecting social distancing measures.

At a press conference on Sunday, Montreal’s chief of police, Sylvain Caron, announced that officers will increase their surveillance of certain boroughs, particularly in the six areas that have the highest concentration of confirmed cases: Côte-Saint-Luc, Côte-Des-Neiges-NDG, Rosemont-La-Petit-Patrie (80 cases), Plateau-Mont-Royal (67), Ville-Marie (67) and LaSalle (66).

The city, however, said it has no plans to place any borough under lockdown, nor to close the bridges.

— With files from Global’s Alessia Maratta and Kalina Laframboise