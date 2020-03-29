Coronavirus: Côte-Saint-Luc screening clinic opens to the public

Send this page to someone via email

A new Côte-Saint-Luc COVID-19 screening clinic opened at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal’s drive-thru clinic will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located in the Quarter Cavendish parking lot at 5800 Cavendish Blvd.

Residents must have an appointment before arriving at the clinic.

“By opening the Cavendish screening clinic, we are respecting our engagement to act quickly and decisively so we can respond to the rapid evolution of the situation by providing essential services the public needs,” said Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal in a press release.

READ MORE: ‘Kudos to Legault’: Côte Saint-Luc mayor relieved with new COVID-19 drive-thru screening clinic

The opening comes after the City of Côte Saint-Luc declared a state of emergency a week ago and imposed a ban on religious and mass gatherings in an effort to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal island suburb has been hit hard with recent coronavirus outbreaks at the King David residence and at the Congregation Beth Chabad synagogue.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc urging public to take precautions after COVID-19 cases confirmed in community

Cases of the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, climbed to 2,498 in Quebec on Sunday morning — an increase of 477 since Friday — and the number of deaths has climbed by four to 22.

The Quebec government announced the new number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province as of Sunday is at 164, an increase of 23. This includes 57 people in intensive care, which is an increase of seven.

The number of negative test results has climbed to 43,589 and there are currently 6,757 cases under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Montreal is at 1,219 as of Sunday morning.

2:01 U.S. becomes the world’s new coronavirus epicentre U.S. becomes the world’s new coronavirus epicentre

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— With files from Global’s Anne Leclair and Alessia Simona Maratta