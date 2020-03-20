Côte Saint-Luc urging public to take precautions after COVID-19 cases confirmed in community

Send this page to someone via email

City officials in Côte Saint-Luc have made residents aware of a novel coronavirus case involving a person residing in an assisted-living facility in the on-island suburb of Montreal.

The city said in a statement on its website that the person was transferred to Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital on Tuesday.

Public health authorities quickly intervened to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the city.

“This involves an investigation into the places the individual travelled outside and their interactions inside the assisted-living building,” the city said.

Congregation Beth Chabad, a synagogue in the area, announced on Thursday that several members had also tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to members, the synagogue said the people in question have been in quarantine since Monday.

“We are asking all congregants who have been in the shul since Shabbat, March 14, to place themselves in quarantine as of tonight,” the letter reads.

The synagogue remains closed until further notice, and people are asked not to use the parking lot.

Earlier this week, the City of Côte Saint-Luc declared a state of emergency. Officials said they planned to limit religious and mass gatherings to contain the virus.

In light of the recent cases, officials are asking the public to practise efficient handwashing and social-distancing measures.

“The actions you take in the days and weeks to come will have a huge impact on how our community is affected,” the city said.

“Your behaviour could save a life.”

In Quebec, there has been one death linked to the virus. There are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday, including seven people who are hospitalized.

