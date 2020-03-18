Quebec premier to provide update as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide an update on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 24 in one day in the biggest jump yet in Quebec, bringing the province’s total to 74 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 3,000 people are awaiting test results, while 4,778 have been given the all clear.

The spike has pushed the government to call on Quebec youth to heed public health authorities’ advice and stay home. Legault is also asking individuals to avoid unnecessary outings and large gatherings.

The Legault government has rolled out a series of sweeping measures aimed at containing the virus. The province has closed schools, banned indoor gatherings of more than 250 people and urges seniors older than 70 to stay home.

Businesses across Montreal are temporarily closing or changing their hours in wake of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tS37YJMnn2 — Kalina Laframboise (@KayLaframboise) March 18, 2020

In a bid to limit the economic impact of COVID-19, the province has extended the deadline to file taxes. It is also offering financial aid to workers not eligible for employment insurance.

While it has been a confusing time for many Quebecers, retired health-care workers have emerged to help combat the virus. Legault said on Tuesday that 10,000 doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals have stepped up to help.

The City of Côte Saint-Luc, an on-island suburb in Montreal, has declared a state of emergency. In a statement, city officials say they plan to limit religious and mass gatherings to contain the virus.

In Montreal, the city is lending its employees to help a large food bank as it deals with a shortage of volunteers.

As the number of cases continues to rise across the country, stricter travel measures appear to be on the horizon.

Sources tell Global News that Canada and the U.S. are also working on a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries.

