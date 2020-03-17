Coronavirus: Quebec personalities heed premier’s call to ‘spread the info, not the virus’

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault appealed to Quebec personalities on Tuesday to help spread the word among youth about the importance of social distancing.

Legualt reached out to social influencers, artists, comedians, actors and athletes as the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the province climbed to 74 Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference in Quebec City, Legault urged young people to stay home to help limit the spread of the disease.

He pointed to countries such as Italy and Korea, where young people contributed significantly to the spread of the illness.

Quebec personalities were quick to heed the call.

Singer-songwriter Coeur de Pirate took to Twitter, posting a humorous song with a serious message.

Yo les jeunes! Voici une chanson sur le COVID-19 pour vous rappeler que c’est important de respecter les directives du gouvernement. Restez chez vous là! pic.twitter.com/rSDsQeDwhx — Coeur de pirate (@beatricepirate) March 17, 2020

The first line of the song gets straight to the point. “I know that you’re not at risk, that you want to see your friends, but if you do people will die.”

In the short video she reminds kids to listen to their parents even if they’re not always right, because this time it’s important.

Coeur de Pirate also provides the necessary hygiene rules like washing your hands but also advises against French kissing the neighbour as a good preventative measure.

All joking aside, however, the artist is calling on youth to abide by the government’s directives as set out by public health officials.

Coeur de Pirate wasn’t the only one to use humour to try and get the message across.

Local crooner, Matt Mardini, reminds listeners to wash their hands and clean their fingers while singing to the tune of Paul Anka’s classic “Put your head on my shoulder.”

Quebec songstress Marie-Mai had a more soulful approach, posting a photo of herself with her daughter with the caption:

“For your bestie, your gang, your brother, your sister, your parents, for you: #spreadtheinfonotthevirus. There are good reasons to follow government measures! I do it for her and for everyone. And you, are you doing it? # covid19 #protectourselves ”

From Habs winger Philipp Danault to the King of the Moguls, Mikael Kingsbury, athletes, not ones to be outdone by the competition, also took up the premier’s challenge.

Nous sommes tous dans la même équipe! Je suis à la maison en quarantaine autonome depuis 4 jours. C’est la bonne chose à faire si vous avez voyagé. Restez chez vous. C’est la seule façon de surmonter cela. We got this!!!! pic.twitter.com/meCdRJtpXt — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) March 17, 2020

We’re on the same team, do your part, stay home and stay safe, they urged.

Restez à la maison! Ensemble on va réussir!! Stay home, stay safe🙏🧡 pic.twitter.com/RLSXzi6VHk — Phillip Danault (@phildanault) March 17, 2020

The Quebec government also launched an ad campaign called “Spread the info, not the virus” in a bid to get its message across to young people.