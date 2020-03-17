Coronavirus in Quebec: who to call, where to go and where not to go

Send this page to someone via email

As the provincial and municipal governments escalate measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the outbreak caused by novel coronavirus, more and more Quebecers are affected.

Here is a list of resources and help made available during the crisis.

This page is updated on an ongoing basis.

What’s open, what’s closed

Closed

Schools and universities

Arenas

National parks

Aquariums

Bars and clubs

Libraries

Sugar shacks and buffet-style restaurants

Gyms and sports facilities, soccer venues, outdoor centres

Tasting counters in grocery stores

Recreational centres such a ski stations, amusement parks, trampoline centres

Museums, zoos

Pools, spas and saunas

Theatres, cinemas, arcades and entertainment venues

Municipal courts customer service counters. The digital services remain accessible.

Access Montreal offices. Online and phone services will be maintained. Many permits can already be processed online. Call 311 for questions

Montreal city council will be held in closed sessions. Questions from the public will be taken online. The city will publish instructions online

Public consultations are suspended until further notice

Open

The following entities are operating during regular hours, but many have put in place specific measures to protect you and their employees from the virus. Check their websites for details.

Grocery stores

SAQ

Pharmacies

SQDC

Public transit

Delivery services

SAAQ

Food banks

Reduced hours or operations

Montreal public markets are operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurants are open for takeout and can only operate at half capacity.

Malls and certain retailers

Shelters

Questions about coronavirus? Useful numbers

1-877-644-4545 : government employees can answer your questions regarding coronavirus

: government employees can answer your questions regarding coronavirus 811 : call if you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms

: call if you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms 211 : call if you need help with finding resources such as food banks, government services, etc…

: call if you need help with finding resources such as food banks, government services, etc… 311 : call if you have questions about city services

: call if you have questions about city services For all other information, the government has set up a tab on their official website Quebec.ca/coronavirus.

Financial help

Temporary Aid for Workers Program (PATT)

The government of Quebec has set up a temporary financial aid program for Quebecers who are losing income after being forced to self-isolate.

Those who are eligible can access $573 a week, for up to two weeks. Criteria and instructions to use this program can be found on the government’s website.

You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Applications open March 19.

Tax deadline extended

The Quebec government is extending its deadline to file taxes to June 1.

Under the plan, tax payments will not have to be made until July 31.

More information can be found on this website: Quebec.ca/coronavirus

Help for local businesses

Montreal is putting in place an action plan to support small and medium-sized local businesses. The city is also setting up a business monitoring help and support service to inform business owners as the situation evolves.

Details will be published on Thursday on the city’s website.

Travel arrangements

Sunwing

Sunwing is suspending all southbound flights between March 17 and April 9. If you need to cancel your flight or require any information regarding your bookings, check their website.

Air Miles

If you have booked a flight through Air Miles and are within 36 hours of your scheduled travel date, or if you are currently at your destination and need assistance with your return travel, you can reach their customer service by dialing the following numbers:

Toronto: 416-226-5171

Toll free: 1-888-AIR-MILES (247-6453)

You can also check their website for details on the impact of coronavirus on your trip and frequently asked questions.

Legal advice

Call 211 to be referred to an organization that can provide free legal aid for your specific matter. You can also visit their website for more information.

NOVAlex, a legal aid organization, has a team of 16 lawyers and three law students available to low-income individuals, non-profits and start-up entrepreneurs who are affected by COVID-19.

They can answer legal questions free of charge regarding housing, employment, contracts or other issues arising from the current pandemic.

You can reach them by calling the NOVAlex’ COVID-19 Legal Helpline at 1-855-561-4402.

In order to determine your eligibility to the service, visit their website.

For renters

Eviction hearings are suspended at the Régie du logement until March 23, except for cases in which health and safety are compromised.

But if you are worried about not being able to pay rent or what are your rights as a tenant, you can reach out to your local housing committee to ask questions for free.

Updates

For live updates from across the country, Global News has a dedicated page with all the necessary information.