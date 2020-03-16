Montreal, public health authorities aim to inform travellers at airport over coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal and regional public health authorities are set to deploy dozens of employees at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport over the next few days.

Their hope is to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The federal and provincial governments are asking everyone to cancel all non-essential international travel and urging Canadians to return home while they still can.

People across the country are being asked to apply important measures to slow down and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, including going into self-isolation for 14 days upon returning home from any international travel and/or if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked that establishments in the province, including bars, cinemas, gyms, ski hills and more, close indefinitely.

As of Sunday, there have been 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one child. A total of 1,186 people are under investigation and awaiting test results, while 1,890 tests have come back negative.

The Quebec government has quickly ramped up its steps to contain the novel coronavirus since late last week. Legault is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. on Monday from Quebec City.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

— With files from the Canadian Press

