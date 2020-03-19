Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Sunwing offering vacant seats for free to assist stranded Canadians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2020 1:41 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 2:14 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘it’s time’ to bring Canadians back from abroad
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says 'it's time' to bring Canadians back from abroad

TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Ltd. is offering vacant seats on its repatriation flights free of charge to any Canadians stranded in sun-kissed parts of the hemisphere due to the novel coronavirus, including to non-Sunwing customers.

“We understand a lot of Canadians are still stranded outside the country and struggling to get home,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of the airline’s parent company.

“That’s why we want to open up any extra capacity we have. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Sunwing suspends outgoing flights to focus on bringing Canadians home

Sunwing aims to fly about 11,000 Canadians back to home soil on Thursday, bringing the total number of repatriated Sunwing passengers to more than 33,000.

Thousands of Canadians stuck overseas are continuing to try to a way back home as borders close and airlines cut flights in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
Travellers at Montreal airport struggling to get home as international borders close
Travellers at Montreal airport struggling to get home as international borders close

On Wednesday, Air Canada announced it will suspend most of its international and U.S. transborder flights in response to border shutdowns. Porter Airlines and Transat AT Inc. have also said they will move to suspend all of their flights.

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic: WestJet suspending international travel

Sunwing said it expects to have all of its customers, most of whom are at Mexican or Caribbean resorts, back home by Monday.

Global Affairs Canada said Tuesday that “Canada has no current plans to repatriate a significant group of people from other countries.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaSunwingsunwing free flights canadianssunwing repatriation flight
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.