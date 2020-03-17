Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada, U.S. working to close border to non-essential travel over coronavirus: sources

By David Lao and Mike Le Couteur Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 11:53 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 12:06 am
Federal government closes borders to international travellers, except Americans
WATCH ABOVE (March 16, 2020): Federal government closes borders to international travellers, except Americans

Canada and the U.S. are working on a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries over the spread of the coronavirus, sources tell Global News.

According to the source, the announcement, which they say will have huge impact on both sides of the border, could potentially come as soon as Wednesday, but will be made public within the next 24 to 48 hours.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Trade and commerce between Canada and the U.S. will still continue, but tourists will be banned from crossing the border.

Sources have also confirmed that there will be certain restrictions and exemptions in the travel ban, but that further details are still unconfirmed as of now.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Travel BanCovid19Canada-U.S. BorderCanadian bordercanada borderUS-Canada BorderCanada border travel banCoronavirus bordernon-essential travel banU.S. Canada travel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.