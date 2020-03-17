Trudeau to offer update on government’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to address Canadians on Tuesday to offer an update on his government’s actions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will speak to media at 11:30 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

On Monday, Trudeau announced Canada’s borders would be shut to most foreign travellers.

The restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, but exceptions will be made for aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members and U.S. citizens.

Trudeau said air carriers will also ban anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus from boarding a flight to Canada and that all international flights will be funnelled through only four Canadian airports.

According to Trudeau, Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Vancouver International Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport will receive international flights.

He also urged Canadians still abroad to return to Canada while commercial means remain available.

“Let me be clear: if you are abroad, it’s time for you to come home,” he said. “If you have just arrived, you must self-isolate for 14 days.”

Trudeau also appealed to Canadians to heed the advice of health officials and practise social distancing.

“I know that these measures are far-reaching,” Trudeau said. “They are exceptional circumstances calling for exceptional measures.”

Trudeau also said on Monday that the details of a spending package would arrive imminently, with measures rolling out in the coming days to buffer the economy from the sudden shock of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said more measures may have to be taken in the long term to help restore consumer and business confidence.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Monday, there were 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with the majority reported in Ontario and B.C.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a state of emergency, calling the situation “unprecedented.”

“Right now, we need to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to avoid overwhelming our health-care system,” Ford said.

He added, though, that the state of emergency does not mean a provincial shutdown.

“The vast majority of businesses, including those most vital for day-to-day life, will not be affected by this order. Essential services and essential needs will be available to every individual and families,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and the Canadian Press