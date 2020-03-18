Menu

Money

Coronavirus: Canada’s big banks to allow mortgage payment deferrals

By Erica Alini Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 8:33 am
Updated March 18, 2020 9:07 am
Canada’s big six banks will allow mortgage payment deferrals for up to six months as part of extraordinary measures to help customers struggling with the financial impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Neil Parmenter, president of the Canadian Bankers Association, said the measures are “effective immediately.” RBC, TD, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC and National Bank will also offer “opportunity for relief” on other credit products.

In a joint press release, the big six banks said they are committed to work with retail and business customers on a case-by-case basis to provide “flexible solutions” for those facing hardship due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The announcement comes as Canada’s housing agency, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), has been working to ensure struggling homeowners aren’t forced into default during the health-care emergency.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Need help with mortgage payments? There are options

“The message that CMHC is putting out is just that no Canadian should default as a result of this health crisis,” said James Laird, president of CanWise Financial, an independent mortgage brokerage.

On Monday, CMHC announced it would bring back a revised version of the Insured Mortgage Purchase Program it used during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The government plans to purchase up to $50 billion worth of insured mortgage pools. The move, CMHC said, is meant to “provide stable funding to banks and mortgage lenders in order to ensure continued lending to Canadian consumers and businesses.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Morneau announces $10 billion to support businesses amid COVID-19 concerns
Private mortgage insurers have also announced enhanced tools for homeowners struggling to make their mortgage payments.

Canada Guaranty announced on its website that it’s ready to extend its Homeownership Solutions Program to allow the deferral of up to six monthly payments, up from a current limit of four payments.

In Canada, homebuyers with a down payment of less than 20 per cent must have mortgage default insurance.

Deferred mortgage payments are typically added back to the mortgage amount, meaning borrowers are simply postponing — not skipping — payments.

Coronavirus COVID-19 CIBC RBC BMO Scotiabank TD National Bank Canadian Bankers Association Mortgage help Big Canadian banks deferring mortgage payments mortgage payment deferrals
