Coronavirus: Need help with mortgage payments? There are options

The coronavirus pandemic is causing workers across Canada to fret for their incomes. Whether you’re worried about the security of your office job, seeing reduced hours or expecting less income from your business or freelancing, the possibility of not being able to make the bills may have crossed your mind.
And of all bills, mortgage payments are the ones people are usually most worried about, according to Rob McLister, a Toronto-based mortgage broker and founder of rates-comparisons site RateSpy.com.
Many also resort to cash advances on their credit cards to keep paying their mortgage lender, he added.
Another very common and much less costly way to paper over temporary dips in income is to draw from a line of credit, if you already have one set up.
Lines of credit come typically come with interest rates that, while higher than mortgage rates, are much lower than credit card rates. They also have flexible repayment terms.
That’s become especially popular with readvanceable mortgages that combine a mortgage and home-equity line of credit (HELOC), says McLister. With these types of loans, the amount you can borrow on the HELOC increases as you make mortgage payments.
Relying on HELOCs can lead to over-borrowing, and many borrowers don’t realize that, although this rarely happens, lenders can increase the interest rates or lower the borrowing limits on existing HELOCs or require them to repay their outstanding balance at any time, Canada’s federal financial consumer watchdog has warned.
Still, during a temporary cash crunch, HELOCs can come in handy, McLister said.
Other options
If you’re running out of options, you should call your bank or mortgage broker, McLister said.
Lenders are loath to foreclose properties and will usually work with the borrower to find a solution that will keep them in their homes, he added. However, it’s important to reach out well before you’re at the point where you’ll have to miss a payment.
“The earlier you call, the more willing the lender will be to work with you.”
Insured mortgages
For insured mortgages, there are a variety of tools that can help borrowers stave off default.
Possible solutions include allowing borrowers to defer or temporarily reduce payments, stretching out the mortgage term or amortization period, adding missed payments back onto the mortgages and lowering the mortgage rate.
Canada’s three providers of mortgage default insurance, the government’s Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), as well as Genworth Canada and Canada Guaranty, which are private, all offer programs that help lenders work with struggling borrowers.
And all three insurers are stepping up efforts to help struggling homeowners amid the coronavirus emergency.
